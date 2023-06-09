Welcome to this exceptional custom home in El Dorado Heights, offering a blend of elegance and nature. Nestled on 39.61 acres, this magnificent home spans 3,264 square feet and boasts breathtaking views that will leave you in awe. Step inside and be greeted by the meticulous craftsmanship and custom woodwork showcased in every corner. With 3 beds, 2.5 baths, and 2 living areas, there is ample space for family and guests. With essential living on the main floor, this home was built for relaxation. Whole-house generator included. Living space seamlessly flows into the outdoors, thanks to the wraparound deck, and the subdivision is surrounded by Forest Service land, so you will never lose that view. The property also boasts a 1200-square-foot shop ( with 220V electric) which could be easily converted to a barn for the horse lover. Includes private boat dock access on Hauser Lake and the remarkable 200-acre sapphire mine. Call Steve Youde at 406-439-5234 or your real estate professional.