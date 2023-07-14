Many dream of moving here and finding that quintessential Montana property, with views for days, surrounded by nature and wildlife. They dream of creating something beautiful, rustic yet elegant, with their own hands and to their own design. That is exactly what happened here, on 39+ acres outside of Helena, the capital city. With private access to Hauser Lake, and quick access to thousands of acres of public land, this loving, craftsman couple built their dream. Using as much locally sourced material as possible, including slate floors and 10+ types of wood, craftsmanship is on display in every room. This 3264 sf home is filled with exquisite detail, hand-carved woodwork, and luxury. Two living areas. Main-floor living. Generator backup. 1200 sf shop (with 220V) that could be converted into barn space for the horse lover. Circumstances are moving this couple closer to town. They’re passing their dream on to you. Call Steve Youde at 406-439-5234 or your real estate professional.