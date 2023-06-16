Indulge in the perfect blend of modern allure and timeless charm with this exquisite home, ideally located near downtown and a stone’s throw away from Spring Meadow Lake. The open floor plan featuring expansive windows, offers breathtaking views, and pergola decks perfect for hosting. Featuring quartz countertops, custom wavy maple cabinetry, professional-grade appliances and gas fireplace. The Deluxe Master Suite encompasses a loft, two dens, and a luxurious bathroom with a sauna. Intelligent and innovative design creates an atmosphere of spaciousness and comfort. With 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, a Great Room, and a Home Office, this home caters to all your needs. Plus, the side yard provides convenient access to Helena’s finest hiking and running trails. Listing Agent is a licensed Montana Real Estate Agent related to Sellers.