3 Bedroom, 2 Bath with an additional Great Room and Home Office. A Modern Home with Old World features. The vaulted living/dining/kitchen complex with large windows invites breathtaking views. Cozy up next to the fireplace in the main living or walk out onto the veranda to experience the diffused light, fresh air and mountain meadow views (large enough to entertain). The kitchen boasts quartz countertops, custom built wavy maple cabinetry, professional-grade appliances and connects to a large pantry. The Deluxe Master Suite encompasses a loft, two dens, and a Luxury Bathroom with a Sauna. A truly intelligent, creative and innovative design full of spaciousness and comfort.Listing Agent is a Licensed Real Estate Agent in the State of Montana related to the Sellers.
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $1,025,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 38-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of raping a woman after a date at a bar.
A Helena man who was arrested in 2020 on suspicion of rape pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of felony criminal endangerment as part of a plea deal.
The Helena Fire Department responded Sunday morning to a call of a kitchen fire at the Dairy Queen on Prospect Avenue.
After leaving elected office, the 55-year-old formed a band called Corey Stapleton and The Pretty Pirates.
"These are the kinds of conditions they can tell stories about; ‘The day we did GameDay in five-degree weather in Bozeman.’” ESPN producer Drew Gallagher
The Montana Department of Justice said it is investigating the former trooper's allegations.
GOP Sen. Terry Gauthier says he will resign Monday in order to take a "world tour" on his motorcycle.
Helena will kick off the Christmas season with the annual Parade of Lights and lighting of the Fire Tower Friday evening.
A 32-year-old Helena woman has been charged with felony assault with a weapon, felony tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and misd…
One of the two East Helena brothers who participated in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection in Washington, D.C., was sentenced Tuesday to 38 months in prison.