3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $1,025,000

3 Bedroom, 2 Bath with an additional Great Room and Home Office. A Modern Home with Old World features. The vaulted living/dining/kitchen complex with large windows invites breathtaking views. Cozy up next to the fireplace in the main living or walk out onto the veranda to experience the diffused light, fresh air and mountain meadow views (large enough to entertain). The kitchen boasts quartz countertops, custom built wavy maple cabinetry, professional-grade appliances and connects to a large pantry. The Deluxe Master Suite encompasses a loft, two dens, and a Luxury Bathroom with a Sauna. A truly intelligent, creative and innovative design full of spaciousness and comfort.Listing Agent is a Licensed Real Estate Agent in the State of Montana related to the Sellers.