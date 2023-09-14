This stunning home nestled at the base of Mount Helena was designed for homeowners to age in place. Tile floors throughout, in-floor radiant heat, an elevator, and a zero-entry shower in the owner's suite provide for luxury living and easy transitions. From the moment you enter the front door, you are welcomed into a space with soaring ceilings, timber frame accents and beautiful views of the surrounding pine trees. Special touches like stone and stained glass windows elevate the Montana mountain style. The kitchen has stainless appliances at an accessible level. A butler's pantry between the kitchen and formal dining room has lots of custom cabinetry and a bonus freezer. Several flexible space rooms on the main level provide space for hobbies, craft rooms, offices, or additional bedrooms. In the lower level, you'll find an indoor greenhouse room with water for starting plants and a fenced garden area just outside where raised garden boxes are protected from critters. If a man cave or hunting room is on your list...consider it checked. Be sure to enjoy time on the upper level where you have 360° views from your own personal watch tower! This would make an excellent library, reading nook or private escape. Enjoy Mount Helena right out your door! Listed by Julie Lamb-Heller.