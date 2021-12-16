If small town country living in Montana with your own 2000' airstrip is what you're looking for, then look no further, this Executive Estate has everything you will need and is located only 30 minutes from Helena, 1 1/2 hours to Missoula, 1 hour to Butte, 2 hours to Bozeman and just over 1 1/2 hours to Great Falls for all your shopping and airport needs. The beautifully updated home boasts a large family/entertaining room with wet bar and plenty of room for guests and family. To augment the new forced air heating/AC system there are three ceramic gas stoves throughout the home for that ambiance and comfort heat. The large open kitchen with new cabinets and counter tops opens out to the large concrete patio with a built-in fireplace and outdoor grill, also a great space for entertaining.
3 Bedroom Home in Elliston - $1,275,000
