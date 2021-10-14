 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $815,000

Beautifully maintained property sitting on two acres. The home boasts solid surface countertops, rock fireplace, hardwood floors, 10' ceilings, covered patio, theatre room, master on the main, and so much more. Wonderful layout with all the bedrooms/laundry room on the main level. There is a massive bonus room, oversized bathroom, and a theatre room on the upper level. Huge additional 24X30 detached garage/shop with 50 amp RV hookup. There is over 100K in landscaping, creating a private oasis. Call June Trevor at 406-202-5848, or your real estate professional.

