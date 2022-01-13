 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $785,000

Spacious home on 10 acres in Lazy HM Estates. Features vaulted ceilings, open floor plan, main floor bedroom w/ ensuite. Covered patio with water feature provides amazing outdoor space. Heated 30' x 40' shop with attached RV carport. Amazing views in every direction! Call Mark Stahly at 406-459-8255 or your real estate professional.

