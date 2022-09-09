3 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $695,000

Everything you could possibly want is included in this remarkable home! The house boasts a living room with a gas fireplace, a beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 2 car garage with bonus room above it. The living room has large windows allowing plenty of natural daylight and expansive views! The patio overlooks 1.37 acres of lush ground with underground sprinklers and landscaped yard.