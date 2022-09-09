Everything you could possibly want is included in this remarkable home! The house boasts a living room with a gas fireplace, a beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 2 car garage with bonus room above it. The living room has large windows allowing plenty of natural daylight and expansive views! The patio overlooks 1.37 acres of lush ground with underground sprinklers and landscaped yard.
3 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $695,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Helena police received a call Saturday of an attempted robbery at a store that resulted in a scuffle between a staff member and one of the alleged robbers.
The driver of the truck that struck and killed a 10-year-old Helena girl on Canyon Ferry Road has been charged with misdemeanor careless driving involving death or serious injury.
The Murray fire was reported at 6:53 a.m. and by 1:05 p.m. it had burned 55 acres, according to mtfireinfo.org. There was no containment reported and the cause of the blaze hasn't been determined.
Charlie Adams, who lives in Helena, Montana, returned a book to Lincoln City Libraries he found while packing. It was only 14,553 days overdue.
Several online commenters said they wanted to know the man's story. His name is Arthur, and he used to work in construction.
Fire personnel are responding to a new wildfire discovered around 3 p.m. Tuesday on the west end of the Lincoln Ranger District in the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest.
A man who was reported as a walkaway from the Helena Prerelease Center on Feb. 7 was apprehended Aug. 27 in Las Vegas.
A lawsuit challenging the legality of Helena's street maintenance district is allowed to proceed.
The facility's "inadvertent" employment of Larissa Mack, a former psychiatric technician who spent five years at the facility, ultimately cost the Montana State Hospital nearly $90,000.
Helena-based Anderson ZurMuehlen Technology Services recently reported a cybersecurity attack against its cloud systems, but said all systems are restored and there was no evidence that clients' data was exposed.