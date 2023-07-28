Discover modern comfort in a nearly new single-family home in the Red Fox Meadows subdivision. This 2016 SQFT gem features an inviting open floor plan, three spacious bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops. Outdoor living at its best. Enjoy your morning coffee while sitting on the front covered patio, and evening BBQs on the covered back patio while basking in the serenity of a lush garden, a large shed with a greenhouse, and a fenced-in yard. With ample RV parking and a 3+ car garage with extra work space, this home offers unparalleled luxury and convenience. A tranquil lifestyle awaits you. Call Wayne Woodland at 406-431-8722 or Carson Woodland at 406-431-6133, or your real estate professional for a showing.