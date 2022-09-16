 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $675,000

3 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $675,000

Everything you could possibly want is included in this remarkable home! The house boasts a living room with a gas fireplace, a beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 2 car garage with bonus room above it. The living room has large windows allowing plenty of natural daylight and expansive views! The patio overlooks 1.37 acres of lush ground with underground sprinklers and landscaped yard.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News