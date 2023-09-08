This is the Montana home you have been looking for! With 1 acre of land, a 3-car attached garage, and the NEW 24’ x 46’ shop, this property will provide all of the space you need. As you walk in the front door, the entryway brings you to the open floor plan living space making it ideal for entertaining, including double glass doors that open from the dining room to the covered back patio where you can BBQ and soak in your new hot tub. Built in 2018, all appliances, fixtures, and finishes are tastefully updated to modern standards. The kitchen boasts granite countertops, a ton of cabinet space, and a kitchen island that creates ease when cooking and entertaining. The large primary bedroom has an ensuite bathroom with double sinks, tiled shower, soaker tub, and a walk in closet. The other two bedrooms share a full bathroom with double sinks and granite countertops. The new 1104 SF shop is insulated, heated, and it even has everything stubbed in and ready for the next owner to connect to the well and septic. Don’t wait to schedule a showing! Call Breena Buettner at 406-302-8257 or your real estate professional.