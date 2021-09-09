Very picturesque log home on 10 acres with end of the road privacy and spectacular views all around. This home features one level living and additional bedroom and bath on the second level. Enjoy your morning coffee or glass of wine on the porch overlooking the views the mountains or city lights. This property also includes plenty of space for your horses. Fenced and crossed fenced pastures, corrals and barn with tack room. Further featuring a large 40x60 heated shop that will make any mechanics dream. Call Deb Wong at 406-949-4398 or your real estate professional to view.
3 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $650,000
