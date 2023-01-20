Modern 3-bedroom 2 bath ranch home in Red Fox Meadows subdivision. Fully landscaped and backyard fenced yard with underground sprinklers. High end finishes throughout the home include granite counters, custom light fixtures, gas fireplace, fiber optic internet, large pantry and laundry room, and an infrared sauna in the main bedroom. Home has a very nice open floor plan. Home comes with Air conditioning installed. Garage has newly epoxied garage flooring as well as heat added to garage. Great light from all the windows in the home, as well as custom blinds. Call for your private showing today.
3 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $639,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
“It's no secret that being in Helena, my experiences in the past haven't always been positive. That was part of it,” Mallerie Stromswold said.
A power outage that hit Helena’s Westside on Tuesday afternoon impacted 3,447 NorthWestern Energy customers.
A 22-year-old Helena man is facing multiple charges for sexual abuse of a child, authorities said.
Chick-fil-A still intends to open a Helena location, according to Helena Community Development Department Director Chris Brink.
A 34-year-old East Helena woman has been charged with her fifth DUI, a felony, and a misdemeanor count of operating a vehicle without liabilit…
Penalties could include a fine of $500-$1,000, up to six months in jail, or both.
A 33-year-old Helena man is being charged with felony burglary, felony assault on a minor, and misdemeanor DUI.
“ ... Congress has taken on imperial powers and they are encouraging and abetting the destruction of this great nation,” Sen. Tom McGillvray said.
“House Bill 203 is designed to empower parents to make decisions about their children’s education. It’s also designed to correct the issue of tax equity,” Rep. David Bedey said.
Abortion up until the point of viability of a fetus is legal in Montana, as clarified by the Armstrong decision nearly a quarter century ago from the state Supreme Court.