3 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $625,000

Modern 3-bedroom 2 bath ranch home in Red Fox Meadows subdivision. Fully landscaped and backyard fenced yard with underground sprinklers. High end finishes throughout the home include granite counters, custom light fixtures, gas fireplace, fiber optic internet, large pantry and laundry room, and an infrared sauna in the main bedroom. Home has a very nice open floor plan. Home comes with Air conditioning installed. Garage has newly epoxied garage flooring as well as heat added to garage. Great light from all the windows in the home, as well as custom blinds. Call for your private showing today.

