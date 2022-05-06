You will fall in love with this modern 3-bedroom 2 bath open floor plan in Red Fox Meadows! All of the landscaping (including underground sprinklers) and fencing is complete! Spend your summer enjoying the yard and near bye lakes! High end finishes throughout the home include granite counters, custom light fixtures, gas fireplace, fiber optic internet, large pantry and laundry room, and an infrared sauna in the main bedroom.If Buyer has not seen the property physically in person, please include on the Buy-Sell. Disclosures and property info included in docs. Commissions paid on seller net proceeds after any seller assisted buyer closing costs and pre-paids.Call Jill at 406-439-0244 or your real estate professional for more information.
3 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $625,000
