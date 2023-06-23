This immaculate single level home was built in 2018, but appears nearly new with awe inspiring views of Helena & the mountains on 1 acre. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, including a spacious en-suite with dual vanity & large tiled shower, kitchen has Silestone countertops, gas range/oven, gas fireplace in the living room, AC, separate laundry room off the 3 car garage (576 sf) , fenced RV pad with 220V & a custom built shed. You will love the backyard complete with large patio, custom built raised metal/wood planters, firepit area, mature landscaping all with UG sprinklers & drip lines. Take in the beautiful MT sunsets from the backyard hot tub, and watch the antelope that frequently roam the back field, or enjoy your coffee in the covered front porch while admiring the sunrise. This home is move in ready & boasts it's own well and septic system. Enjoy the friendly neighborhood for evening walks, & only 10 minute drive to town, or 10 minutes to Canyon Ferry lake on paved roads.