Modern 3-bedroom 2 bath ranch home in Red Fox Meadows subdivision. Fully landscaped and backyard fenced yard with underground sprinklers. High end finishes throughout the home include granite counters, custom light fixtures, gas fireplace, fiber optic internet, large pantry and laundry room, and an infrared sauna in the main bedroom. Home has a very nice open floor plan. Home comes with Air conditioning installed. Garage has newly epoxied garage flooring as well as heat added to garage. Great light from all the windows in the home, as well as custom blinds. Call for your private showing today.
3 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $617,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Confluence, at 40 S. Last Chance Gulch in the site of the former Pan Handler Plus building, will feature 40 handles of beer, wine, seltzer…
A 41-year-old Helena man has been charged with two felony counts of partner- or family-member assault.
Stephen Eric Walks has been found guilty of statutory raping two children under the age of 12.
Homecrafters owner Claudia Lancette said Thursday she decided to close the longtime Helena store after her husband Remi, who started the busin…
Currently, no flights are incoming or departing from the Billings airport, said new airport director Jeff Roach. It's unknown how long the gro…