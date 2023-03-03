PRICE REDUCED! Newly Constructed home custom built by Cross Timber Homes and ready for new Owner! This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home sits on two acres surrounded by mountain views on all sides. It has a private Master Suite and a fabulous Master Bath with tile shower, granite counter tops and relaxing soaking tub! The kitchen, which is the HEART of this home, has quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and features a butler pantry with an additional pantry for extra storage. This house has many added extras and wood touches throughout! There is a spacious three car garage and it is located in the East Helena School District. Contact Deb Williams at 406-431-1996, or your Real Estate Professional to a personal showing!