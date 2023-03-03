PRICE REDUCED! Newly Constructed home custom built by Cross Timber Homes and ready for new Owner! This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home sits on two acres surrounded by mountain views on all sides. It has a private Master Suite and a fabulous Master Bath with tile shower, granite counter tops and relaxing soaking tub! The kitchen, which is the HEART of this home, has quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and features a butler pantry with an additional pantry for extra storage. This house has many added extras and wood touches throughout! There is a spacious three car garage and it is located in the East Helena School District. Contact Deb Williams at 406-431-1996, or your Real Estate Professional to a personal showing!
3 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $610,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two men accused of shooting two teens appear in court
"Not only would it force the county attorney to prosecute that person, but it would also force the judge as well," the bill's supporter said Thursday.
Helena police said Wednesday that they had arrested a 16-year-old East Helena boy who had pointed a gun at a group of young people he had been…
BSI closed at the end of 2022 and closing tasks are being done in an interim office by Executive Director Mike Schechtman.
Man arrested after firing gun into an occupied vehicle, Helena police said.