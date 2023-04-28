Welcome to this stunning one-level home on a spacious 1.3-acre lot! This beautiful property boasts a charming gazebo and a stamped concrete patio, perfect for outdoor entertaining. The custom blinds, lighting, and cabinets throughout the home add a touch of elegance to the already impressive 1600 sq ft of living space. With 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, this home has plenty of room for hosting with the extra room that can be used as living room, craft room, office, etc. The property offers a serene country living experience while still being conveniently located minutes from town. Vaulted ceilings, full home surround sound, and air conditioning. Breathtaking views all hours of the day; from every window in the home, as well as front patio or back porch. Beautifully manicured lawn with underground sprinklers. 3 car garage with tons of storage. Don't miss out on the opportunity to make this your dream home!
3 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $609,000
