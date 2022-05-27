You will fall in love with this modern 3-bedroom 2 bath open floor plan in Red Fox Meadows! $30,000 in landscaping, upgraded granite counters throughout, a/c included !! All of the landscaping (including underground sprinklers) and fencing is complete! Spend your summer enjoying the yard and near bye lakes! High end finishes throughout the home include granite counters, custom light fixtures, gas fireplace, fiber optic internet, large pantry and laundry room, and an infrared sauna in the main bedroom.Call Jill at 406-439-0244 or your real estate professional for more information.
3 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $589,000
