Classy one level built in 2020 by Rolo Construction. Home boast of 3 spacious bedrooms, master on suite, walk in closet. The kitchen has great cabinets storage and counter space! Granite counters, gas stove and upgrade appliances. The vaulted living room has a cozy fireplace, hard laminate flooring throughout except the bedrooms are carpeted. Outside has a covered patio, fenced back yard and landscaping. The drive way is paved as well as a 3 car garage with room for a shop. Property has its own well. Take note! Assumable loan on the balance with a 3.24% interest rate is available. Call Anita @406-459-5250 or your real estate professional.