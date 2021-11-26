3 bedroom 2 bathroom home over 2000 sq feet all on one level. Located on lot just under 2 acres with 360 degree views of beautiful mountains, city lights, and Montana's Big Sky. Granite counter tops, custom cabinets in kitchen and bathroom and knotty wood trim throughout the home. Covered patio out back to relax or entertain. Forced Air with A/C, vaulted ceilings, and stainless steel appliances. Minutes away from Canyon Ferry Lake, airport, and Highway 12. These photos are of a like home. Listing agent can send colors and finishes going in this home.
3 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $565,000
