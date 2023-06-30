Like new condition home now available in the lovely Red Fox Meadows Subdivision of East Helena. This master planned community features curbing and asphalt streets throughout (high walkability score), community sewer with private singular wells, storage unit facility, and close proximity to local schools and recreation on nearby lakes. An ideal home for all stages of life with this single level, zero stair entry, fully customed cabinetry and trim work, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and luxury vinyl flooring in main living areas. Amenities include three car garage, Additional parking for toys, fully landscaped front and back yards with vinyl fencing, and air conditioning. Come home to East Helena! Call Heather Lay at (406) 431-1571 or your real estate professional.
3 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $550,000
