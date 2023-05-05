This to-be-built home is the St. John plan by Cross Timber Homes and is located in Dry Land Loop in Wheat Ridge Estates. This single story home has 3 bedrooms 2 baths. The welcoming great room sits at the heart of the home and is truly made for entertaining. The kitchen has an over sized breakfast bar with plenty of counter and cabinet space, Quartz countertops, tile back splash, stainless-steel appliances and a large walk-in-pantry. An elegant tray ceiling highlights the beautiful master bedroom suite, which offers a walk-in-closet and lovely master bath with dual granite topped vanity and tile shower. And the three car garage gives you plenty of space for cars, storage and recreational toys. Relax under your rear covered patio with beautiful mountain views. Just minutes from outdoor activities such as golfing, hiking and fishing. Call Debbie Williams at 406-431-1996, or your Real Estate Professional for a personal tour.