Open House on Sunday the 27th from 1PM to 3PM.Come home to this beautiful 2.25 acre property at the base of the Spokane Hills to enjoy the fresh Montana air. The private wrap around deck will allow you to enjoy the amazing views of the mountains and deer grazing in the front yard. The property has mature ponderosa pine trees in addition to several fruit trees. The home is a nicely remodeled 3 bedroom / 3 bathroom home. The newer windows throughout the home allows for comfort while providing excellent views of the surrounding mountains. The kitchen is fully remodeled and open to the dining room. Enjoy the privacy of a nice master suite in the main level of the home. The 4 zone hot water base board heat along with the wood stove will keep you comfortable during the cold winter months.
3 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $500,000
