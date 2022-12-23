3 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $474,900

This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, new construction home is built with luxury in mind! Featuring beautiful Quartz counters in the kitchen, tastefully picked backsplash, soft close cabinets, gas fireplace, on demand water heater, and more! FRONT YARD LANDSCAPING AND FENCING INCLUDED IN THE PURCHASE PRICE. Photos of like home! Highland Meadows is East Helena's newest master planned community, in the heart of East Helena. Located near multiple schools, main street restaurants, and backing up to the future location of Prickly Pear Land Trust park and trail system, this subdivision truly has it all! If you'd like to set up a time to take a tour call Sarah Gebhardt at 406-551-3629, or your real estate professional today!