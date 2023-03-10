Come see this beautiful new construction home on a corner lot with mountain views and beautiful southern exposure! This single level home features three bedrooms, two and one half bathrooms, & 1903 square feet. This bright and open concept home has a large open concept kitchen/dining/living area which is perfect for entertaining. Also included, Beko appliances, quartz countertops throughout the home, tiled master bathroom and shower, 9' ceilings, and a jack-and-jill bathroom. Home is in a quiet neighborhood, but right down the road from schools & shops. Call or text Rachael at 406-431-8870, Alicia at 406-459-7900, or your real estate professional for a showing!
3 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $474,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Of the total about 337 full-time equivalent positions within the city of Helena, only 33 are vacant, but those 33 positions are of critical im…
In 2022 a male wolf that was captured and fitted with a GPS collar south of Dillon decided to take a long hike through some of Montana’s most …
A 26-year-old Helena woman is facing a felony theft charge over an alleged theft of a car.
Johnson, a graduate of the University of Montana School of Journalism, covered the 1972 constitutional convention and was a walking history bo…
In a ceremony at Fort Harrison, Howard VanderVos, an employee with the Department of Military Affairs, was honored Tuesday by Gov. Greg Gianfo…