Quintessential modern/rustic farmhouse meets cottage chic in this newly listed 3bed/2bath in Red Fox Meadows. Thoughtfully designed landscaping includes raised garden beds that provide patio seating and privacy screening. Inside you'll find the upgrades you expect in a turn-key, nearly new home; Central A/C, solid surface counters, gas fireplace, tiled walk-in shower and utility room with laundry sink.
3 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $465,000
