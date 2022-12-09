PRICE IMPROVEMENT!!!!MOTIVATED SELLER!!!! SELLER WILL PAY $5,000.00 TOWARDS PREPAID/CLOSING or INTEREST RATE BUY DOWN!!!! on accepted offer. What better place to enjoy Montana! This 3bed 2 bath home with Attached Garage. Located in East Helena behind the High School. Inside you'll find granite countertops, open floor plan with laminate flooring throughout the house. This house has it all fully landscaped yard, vinyl fence and central air. Call or text Jim at 406-265-2182 or your real estate professional. Pictures to be added 11-17-2022.
3 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $464,000
