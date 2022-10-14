 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $440,000

3 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $440,000

Near new single level 3 bedroom/2 bathroom ranch style home completed in 2021. Landscaping with underground sprinklers and privacy fence were added by Sellers. This beautiful home is located on a 1/2 acre corner lot in the desirable Red Fox Meadows subdivision. Amenities include an attached two car garage, open floor plan, vaulted ceilings and more. Contact Tyler Raaka at 406-422-8990, or your real estate professional.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News