3 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $440,000

Near new single level 3 bedroom/2 bathroom ranch style home completed in 2021. Landscaping with underground sprinklers and privacy fence were added by Sellers. This beautiful home is located on a 1/2 acre corner lot in the desirable Red Fox Meadows subdivision. Amenities include an attached two car garage, open floor plan, vaulted ceilings and more. Contact Tyler Raaka at 406-422-8990, or your real estate professional.