3 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $425,000

Brand new condo in Red Fox Meadows! Single-level living with 3beds and two baths - all on one level! Huge attached garage, with large extension allowing for additional parking, storage, shop area, home gym, you decide! And floor drains in the garage - genius.Finishes include solid countertops throughout, luxury vinyl flooring, gas heat, AC, large patio, and covered front porch. And it is fully landscaped! This home is brand new and move-in ready! Check out the floor plans for more details!This home is thoughtful in its design and function.This home will be ready for its new owner end of October or early November.One of two available units!

