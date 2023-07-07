Why buy new when you can buy this less than one year old move in ready condo that already has the landscaping in and backs to open space! Beautifully finished one level condo in the popular Red Fox Meadows subdivision in East Helena school district. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with upgraded finishes - alder trim, quartz countertops, custom cabinets, waterproof flooring throughout, tiled shower, vaulted ceilings, central air, remote controlled ceiling fans and custom window treatments. Call Shawna Korth at 720-273-6390 or your real estate professional.