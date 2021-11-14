3 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $400,000

Quiet & peaceful is what describes this ranch style home with 5.36 acres in the hills off of Spokane Creek Road. Entry level consists of kitchen/dining, media room, laundry & 1/2 bath. The upper level has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, living room & deck. The wood stove is a great way to heat in the winter even though there is baseboard heaters throughout the home. Sit out on the deck to enjoy the views and watch the wildlife meander through the property. Make this your new home just in time for the holidays! Call Sandra Kokoruda at 406-459-0107, or your real estate professional for your private showing.