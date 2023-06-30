This gorgeous timber framed new construction condo is complete and move-in ready. Come in and fall in love with the natural light that baths the main living area. This condo offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a large laundry/mud room, and huge pantry. Wood look flooring runs throughout the home, with tile in the bathrooms, and a beautiful tile shower in the master bathroom. Also offering an oversized 2 car attached garage that is fully insulated and sheeted. A private back patio to enjoy those evening barbeques with family and friends. Call today for your personal showing.