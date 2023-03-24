Brand new condo in Red Fox Meadows! Single-level living with 3beds and two baths - all on one level! Huge attached garage, with large extension allowing for additional parking, storage, shop area, home gym, you decide! And floor drains in the garage - genius.Finishes include solid countertops throughout, luxury vinyl flooring, gas heat, AC, large patio, and covered front porch. And it is fully landscaped! This home is brand new and move-in ready! Check out the floor plans for more details!This home is thoughtful in its design and function.The monthly HOA includes water, sewer, and all exterior maintenance! No more mowing or shoveling! Just kick back and enjoy this new home!
3 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $397,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
At around 4 a.m. Friday, Helena police dispatch received multiple reports of gunshots near the 1100 block of Billings Avenue. Two juvenile boy…
Today, Oakwells operates out of 12 airports across the country, including Great Falls Regional Airport and now Helena's.
Eddies Corner, the central Montana restaurant/bar/convenience store started by Eddie McConnell in the late 1940s, has a new owner.
Community forums hosted throughout the state by Montana’s top education official over the last four months left many people with more question…
Already, across the country, other retail chains have scooped up the vacant stores.