Timber framed front porch invites you into this beautifully finished new construction condo. Offering 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, an open main living area, and an oversized 2 car attached garage. The kitchen has leathered granite counter tops, stainless steal appliances with a gas range, under cabinet lighting, and an eat in bar. Going thru the barn door into the large laundry/mud room offering a laundry sink and into the oversized attached garage. The garage is insulated and sheet-rocked and has a man door out onto the back patio. The back concrete patio offers privacy and entry from both the garage and the dining room. The home is heated with gas forced air and does offer central air. The property will be landscaped and have an underground sprinkler system installed. Come and take a look at this contemporary condo today!
3 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $388,800
