New construction home in the Mud Springs subdivision! You will love the long covered front porch this summer, ready for comfy furniture, coffee and bbqs! There is a fantastic 30 gpm well and flat usable land to plant landscaping and grass. This home is approximately 1500 sq ft (appraiser to verify) on 1.1 acres. 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Open layout concept. $2500 appliance credit!Call for your private showing, Janet Welsh- 406.465.2547 or your real estate professional.
3 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $385,000
