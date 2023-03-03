Exciting opportunity to find your new place in the popular Red Fox Meadows located in East Helena, Montana. Just minutes from town and new schools, this New Construction Condo is all on one level, 3 bed/2 bath, spacious open concept living space, dining area, and luxury kitchen with granite countertops and a large island. LVP and alder trim throughout. Mud room/laundry room located conveniently off the garage. 2 car garage separates units A&B. Price includes landscaping. For your personal showing call Cassie Parr at 406-422-9621 or your real estate professional today!
3 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $376,000
