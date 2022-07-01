 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $376,000

Exciting opportunity to find your new place in the popular Red Fox Meadows, in East Helena, Montana. Just minutes from town! This To-Be-Built Condo is all on one level, 3 bed/2 bath, spacious open concept living space, dining area, and luxury kitchen with granite countertops and a large island. LVP and alder trim throughout. Mud room/laundry room located conveniently off the garage. 2 car garage separates units A&B. Price includes landscaping. Estimated completion date: Oct. 2022. Call Cassie Parr at 406-422-9621, or your real estate professional.

