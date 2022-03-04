 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $375,000

3 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $375,000

Welcome to this cool, modern, one of a kind home in the heart of East Helena. Built in 2021, this 3 bed, 2 bath home is a must see! It has an industrial feel with the exposed ductwork and concrete floors, yet feels like home with the cozy soft carpet and light white paint on the walls. Two windows have ''Smart Shades'' that with the press of a button, allow light in, but make it impossible to see through - So cool! A large walk-through pantry offers open wood shelving and will lead you to the attached one car garage. The kitchen is tastefully designed with a beautiful backsplash, nice appliances, high end cabinets and open shelving. The master has an attached bathroom with a double vanity. The uniqueness of this home is worth seeing!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News