Welcome to this cool, modern, one of a kind home in the heart of East Helena. Built in 2021, this 3 bed, 2 bath home is a must see! It has an industrial feel with the exposed ductwork and concrete floors, yet feels like home with the cozy soft carpet and light white paint on the walls. Two windows have ''Smart Shades'' that with the press of a button, allow light in, but make it impossible to see through - So cool! A large walk-through pantry offers open wood shelving and will lead you to the attached one car garage. The kitchen is tastefully designed with a beautiful backsplash, nice appliances, high end cabinets and open shelving. The master has an attached bathroom with a double vanity. The uniqueness of this home is worth seeing!
3 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $375,000
