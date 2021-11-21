 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $375,000

3 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $375,000

Great location, just blocks away from the school. Completely fenced back yard with pear, apple and plum trees. This well constructed home has many hidden bonuses from the covered storage to the hot tub. This well maintained home is ready for new owners.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News