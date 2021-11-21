Great location, just blocks away from the school. Completely fenced back yard with pear, apple and plum trees. This well constructed home has many hidden bonuses from the covered storage to the hot tub. This well maintained home is ready for new owners.
3 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $375,000
