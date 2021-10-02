3 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $365,000

Are you wanting a little country living- a piece of land to call your own without a hefty price tag? Come see this beautiful 1.5 acres in the coveted Spokane Creek area. You'll find views, maintained roads and a fully remodeled home! New windows, new roof, new floors, tiled master shower, shiplap accent wall- this place is so darn cute! There is a sweet pasture (approx .5 acre) fenced for horses and chickens. Create a great little farm life. Wells in this area tend to produce lots of water, so you could have a garden the whole town would be envious of! The driveway has been cleared out with fresh gravel- plenty of room for parking or turning around trailers. Large 2 car detached garage. If you'd like to see this home, Call Janet Welsh at 406.465.2547, or your real estate professi