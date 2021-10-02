Are you wanting a little country living- a piece of land to call your own without a hefty price tag? Come see this beautiful 1.5 acres in the coveted Spokane Creek area. You'll find views, maintained roads and a fully remodeled home! New windows, new roof, new floors, tiled master shower, shiplap accent wall- this place is so darn cute! There is a sweet pasture (approx .5 acre) fenced for horses and chickens. Create a great little farm life. Wells in this area tend to produce lots of water, so you could have a garden the whole town would be envious of! The driveway has been cleared out with fresh gravel- plenty of room for parking or turning around trailers. Large 2 car detached garage. If you'd like to see this home, Call Janet Welsh at 406.465.2547, or your real estate professi
3 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $365,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
At last, the Wilks brothers got what they wanted but money couldn’t buy: the guaranteed opportunity to hunt trophy elk on their ranch.
- Updated
What was once thought to be a future commodity is now a pariah for area farmers who gave it a shot.
Helena City Manager Rachel Harlow-Schalk said she has suspended work on a controversial new Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant trail ac…
The head of a chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy wants the city of Helena to give back a donated fountain that was removed fro…
Nearly 20 people were displaced after a late-night fire in an apartment of a 13-unit building, officials said.
A former Helena man was sentenced Thursday to 19 years in prison for coercing girls in Montana to send him sexually explicit images of themselves over the internet and for receiving child pornography.
All local calls in Montana must be dialed with the 406 area code to connect beginning Oct. 24 due to changing federal regulations.
A mobile morgue remains on standby but is not yet on site as St. Peter’s Health in Helena deals with an increase in deaths largely due to a su…
Are you hankering for a couple of dentist chairs that you can call your own?
The Helena Police Department is seeking help locating a missing teen.