Look no further! This immaculately maintained home in the established Eastgate 2 subdivision will make anyone feel at home! From the moment you walk through the front door, you are greeted with a warm open living room, dining room and spacious kitchen. Upstairs, you'll find the master en-suite with a large walk-in closet, 2nd bedroom and bathroom. Downstairs boasts a large den or a more formal living room along with a 3rd bedroom, utility room and a 3rd bathroom is plumbed and ready for your vision to complete! This home has been so well maintained with updates to include, newer appliances, new roof in 2015, painted exterior, beautiful front door, newer boiler, hot water on demand, wall unit A/C and more! Beautifully landscaped yard with underground sprinkler system and fenced back yard.
3 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $355,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Helena Tuesday evening, authorities reported.
The pedestrian who was struck and killed by a vehicle in Helena on Tuesday was a doctor from New Jersey.
A 25-year-old East Helena man died in the custody of the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center in Helena Saturday, according to authorities.
Helena's inaugural Septemberfest Soap Box Derby was cut short after a spectator who was hit by one of the homemade vehicles was taken away in …
A 38-year-old Boulder woman who runs a Helena pawn shop has admitted to lying about gun sales and failing to keep proper records.
- Updated
What was once thought to be a future commodity is now a pariah for area farmers who gave it a shot.
The lawsuit stakes its footing on the Montana Constitution's right-to-know provision.
- Updated
A member of the public blamed the health officer for his wife's recent death due to COVID-19.
Lewis and Clark County reached the grim milestone of 100 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, according to Lewis and Clark Public Health.