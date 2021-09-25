3 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $355,900

Look no further! This immaculately maintained home in the established Eastgate 2 subdivision will make anyone feel at home! From the moment you walk through the front door, you are greeted with a warm open living room, dining room and spacious kitchen. Upstairs, you'll find the master en-suite with a large walk-in closet, 2nd bedroom and bathroom. Downstairs boasts a large den or a more formal living room along with a 3rd bedroom, utility room and a 3rd bathroom is plumbed and ready for your vision to complete! This home has been so well maintained with updates to include, newer appliances, new roof in 2015, painted exterior, beautiful front door, newer boiler, hot water on demand, wall unit A/C and more! Beautifully landscaped yard with underground sprinkler system and fenced back yard.