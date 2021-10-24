Very nice one level home.Private back yard, fire pit, horse shoes,storage shed, new back lawn, underground sprinklers.Oversized 2 car garage. East side of the garage set up for a dog kennel.Have a recent appraisal of $350000.Note:There is Gas Forced Air and electric Baseboard heat. No AC but set up for it.
3 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $349,900
