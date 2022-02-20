 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $349,000

How about a lovely corner lot with great 360 degree views in the heart of East Helena. This 3 bed, 2 bath home has had some recent updating including flooring, paint and appliance upgrades. Huge well groomed lawn, fenced for fido, allows you to sprawl and create really cool things like a raised garden for vegetables, bocce tournaments or perhaps a Space X launch pad. Extra sheds allow for easy storage. Don't miss this opportunity to invest in a growing and thriving community.

