3 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $349,000

How about a lovely corner lot with great 360 degree views in the heart of East Helena. This 3 bed, 2 bath home has had some recent updating including flooring, paint and appliance upgrades. Huge well groomed lawn, fenced for fido, allows you to sprawl and create really cool things like a raised garden for vegetables, bocce tournaments or perhaps a Space X launch pad. Extra sheds allow for easy storage. Don't miss this opportunity to invest in a growing and thriving community.