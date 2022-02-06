 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $335,000

Are you looking for that white picket fence charm in East Helena's fastest growing community? Welcome home to this pristine 3 bed, 1.5 bath home surrounded by mature landscape and two large decks including attached garage. The white picket fence invites you into the front yard. Upon entrance you are greeted by new wood floors and a warm fireplace. The natural light from the bay window and kitchen skylight flawlessly connects the living room and dining room to the kitchen in this open floor plan. The kitchen features a skylight with pantry and laundry room attached. New roof, Anderson French doors (3) and windows, new deck, underground sprinkler system, & RV cement pad are just some of the many upgrades and improvements this mature home has to offer. Listed by Kacie Damon.

