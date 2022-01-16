 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $269,000

This darling little gem in East Helena is just waiting for you to move in and put your roots down. The main floor has an open, living, dining and kitchen concept along with two bedrooms and a full bathroom. Downstairs there is another living area, Non-Conforming bedroom, 3/4 bathroom and laundry room. There is a bonus flex space off of the kitchen which could serve a multitude of purposes. A detached, two car garage has a huge bonus loft storage area. Newer Roof in 2014, New Siding in 2020, Underground sprinklers and a fenced yard complete the whole package! Call Kristin Kerr at 406-235-0555, or your real estate professional.

