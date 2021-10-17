 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $245,000

Charming American style craftsman bungellow, on a quiet East Helena street. This 3 bedroom 1 bath home is about to get new flooring in the front 2 rooms and back 2 bedrooms. A new water heater was installed in 2020. Just a block away from the park and local swimming pool and just a couple more blocks to the elementary school this is a great neighborhood for kids. Call Chris Murphy at 406-202-1967, or your real estate professional.

