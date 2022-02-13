 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $215,000

Adorable and Affordable! Come see this immaculate home or smart investment property with that small-town atmosphere in charming East Helena. Located across from JFK Park with nature trails along Prickly Pear Creek, outdoor fitness area, playground, community pool and so much more. An ideal location, close to the new high-school, middle school and elementary. A well taken care of, tastefully decorated 3-bed 2-bath condo. Open floor plan with vaulted ceiling is set up for single level living if desired. 2 bedrooms and large loft on second floor with a second full bath. 2 small to medium pets allowed. Detached single car garage with additional reserved parking. Original owners, owner occupied. Turnkey and move-in ready. Call Brittney Buchanan at 406-209-3696 or your real estate professional

