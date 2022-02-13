Adorable and Affordable! Come see this immaculate home or smart investment property with that small-town atmosphere in charming East Helena. Located across from JFK Park with nature trails along Prickly Pear Creek, outdoor fitness area, playground, community pool and so much more. An ideal location, close to the new high-school, middle school and elementary. A well taken care of, tastefully decorated 3-bed 2-bath condo. Open floor plan with vaulted ceiling is set up for single level living if desired. 2 bedrooms and large loft on second floor with a second full bath. 2 small to medium pets allowed. Detached single car garage with additional reserved parking. Original owners, owner occupied. Turnkey and move-in ready. Call Brittney Buchanan at 406-209-3696 or your real estate professional
3 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $215,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Coming to the corner of Custer and North Montana avenues (right in front of Applebee’s) will be a new Chick-fil-A fast-food restaurant.
Authorities said an 18-year-old Helena man was charged with two counts of assault with a weapon and criminal endangerment after allegedly poin…
Hunting wolves from aircraft is legal under state law in Montana, wildlife officials said in state District Court Thursday, asserting that a previous prohibition included in hunting regulations was an error.
A first-ever four-day event featuring food, entertainment, shopping and other kinds of fun will hit Helena’s downtown in the hopes of bringing…
Inflation soared over the past year at its highest rate in four decades, hammering America's consumers, wiping out pay raises and reinforcing the Fed's rate decision.
After a tumultuous and public collapse of the East Helena Police Department, the new mayor pledged to rebuild the local force so the Lewis and…
The Montana Supreme Court on Tuesday reversed an attempted deliberate homicide conviction and ordered a new trial on that offense for a Helena man who was sentenced to 80 years in prison in 2019.
A request for a conditional use permit to allow another casino on Last Chance Gulch was withdrawn late Monday, but the applicants are expected…
A spokesperson said the Department of Corrections does "not believe his death was suspicious."
After more than 15 years as a city employee, Helena City Attorney Thomas Jodoin is stepping down to become deputy director of the Montana Leag…